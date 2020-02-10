Class Action Alleges Bell Canada Charges Exorbitant Fees for Prison Calls

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - An Ontario resident has started a proposed class action against Bell Canada alleging that it extracted exorbitant fees from individuals placing and accepting telephone calls from correctional facilities in Ontario.

The Statement of Claim, brought by Sotos Class Actions, alleges that Bell Canada charged unconscionable telephone service rates and made misrepresentations concerning the cost of telephone calls placed from correctional facilities in Ontario.

According to the claim, as the exclusive provider of telephone services to individuals who are incarcerated in Ontario correctional faculties, Bell offers the sole option of making collect calls to landlines. The cost of one twenty minute long distance phone call is in excess of $30.00.

"Making prisoners' phone calls to the outside world prohibitively expensive puts a financial and emotional strain on the prisoners and their families. It is grossly unfair because it isolates prisoners, inhibits rehabilitation and contributes to anxiety and depression. Bell Canada's commitment to promoting awareness of mental health issues rings hollow in light of this practice" said Mohsen Seddigh of Sotos Class Actions.

Discussion about this issue can found on social media using the hashtag #BellLetEveryoneTalk

If you were incarcerated in an Ontario correctional facility at any time since June 1, 2013, or accepted collect calls from someone incarcerated in an Ontario correctional facility at any time since June 1, 2013, please find more information on the lawsuit on Sotos Class Actions' website.

SOURCE Sotos Class Actions

For further information: Tassia Poynter, 416-572-7314, [email protected]

