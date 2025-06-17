The company is evaluating U.S. locations for a next generation technology campus anchored by new supercapacitor system production.

Plant to support manufacturing of low-voltage supercapacitor systems optimized for pairing its advanced domestically made AGM batteries

Strategic step in building a resilient and secure domestic supply chain for advanced supercapacitor technology

Investment being considered in states where Clarios currently operates

GLENDALE, Wis., June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, announced today it is evaluating U.S. locations for a next generation technology campus anchored by new supercapacitor system production.

Supercapacitors are an advanced energy storage technology used in cutting edge applications including next generation American made vehicle platforms, artificial-intelligence (AI) data centers and advanced military technology. Today, production of supercapacitors is predominantly in China with very limited manufacturing in the U.S.

Next generation vehicle platforms demand advanced low-voltage energy storage solutions designed to deliver high-power bursts. Low-voltage supercapacitor systems are ideal for safety critical vehicle functions such as steer-by-wire and chassis stability systems. When paired with advanced domestically made Clarios AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) batteries, the combination offers enhanced safety, improved performance and reliability while supplying critical power redundancy.

"The innovative pairing of our supercapacitor technology and market leading AGM batteries is the ideal solution for the auto sector and beyond," said Mark Wallace, CEO, at Clarios. "This announcement expands our American manufacturing capabilities to serve our customers with cutting edge technology and help secure supply chains in the U.S."

Beyond mobility, Clarios sees long-term potential for its supercapacitor solutions in artificial intelligence data centers, grid, industrial, defense applications, and other high-demand sectors.

This announcement marks the first step to onshore a domestic supercapacitor supply chain outlined in the Clarios $6 billion U.S. energy manufacturing investment plan including $1 billion earmarked for next generation technologies. Clarios is proud to unlock innovation and create American jobs enabled by the Administration's executive orders and using federal advanced manufacturing tax credits.

Clarios is actively assessing site options across the states where it operates and expects to announce a location later this calendar year.

About Clarios

