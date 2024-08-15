LAVAL, QC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Clarins pushes the boundaries of age-defying innovation and reinvents the iconic Double Serum in a new generation. The Epi-Ageing Defense technology is at the heart of this groundbreaking product. This 9th generation is formulated with 27 ingredients—22 plant extracts, including organic Giant Provençal Reed and Turmeric extracts, along with a combination of 5 pure active molecules. Clarins will celebrate the new Double Serum worldwide launch on August 23rd, 2024.

CLARINS DOUBLE SERUM (CNW Group/Clarins Canada Inc.)

Ongoing innovation is one of the keystones of Clarins philosophy and is above all embodied by the emblematic Double Serum. A real marvel of science and technological prowess, the new Double Serum has the power to change the skin's future. Clarins Research has capitalized on its unique experience to study a new and revolutionary field of research: epigenetics. By seeing the major potential of epigenetics and its impacts on the skin's future, Clarins has opened a new era in the anti-ageing world. Following a Clarins exclusive clinical study on over 60 homozygous female twins, the results indicate the consequences of epigenetics on skin ageing and signs of ageing. Clarins Research called this phenomenon of accelerated ageing, Epi-ageing.

Clarins developed a new cutting-edge technology designed to target signs of ageing caused by lifestyle and environmental factors: the Epi-ageing Defense Technology. This new technology at the heart of the 9th generation increases the serum's age-defying performance and goes even further by enhancing its original action on the skin's 5 vital functions: regeneration, oxygenation, protection, hydration and nutrition.

At the core of the cutting-edge Epi-ageing Defense technology lies a plant never used before in cosmetics: the organic giant Provençal reed. Very resistant in nature and with powerful benefits for the skin, Clarins Research has demonstrated that giant Provençal reed extract helps to neutralize 100% of epigenetic modifications linked to lifestyle.

Clarins never ceases to improve and enrich every formula, to be closer to nature. The new Double Serum is formulated with 95% of ingredients of natural origin for more efficiency and greater respect to nature.

Canadian price list

Double Serum 30 ml – $110.00 / 50 ml – $157.00 / 75 ml – $204.00

Canadian point of sales

clarins.ca, Shoppers Drug Mart, Jean Coutu , London Drugs, Uniprix Holt Renfrew and Renaï.

To access the complete Double Serum Press File :

Double_Serum-9-Press_File-2024.pdf (clarins.com)

About Clarins

A global family-owned cosmetics Group created in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin, Clarins has been innovating for 70 years, in the service of responsible beauty. Its plant-based products, the result of ongoing research, are formulated and manufactured in France and sold in over 150 countries at 20,000 sales outlets.

With around 95% of sales for export, Clarins is the skin care leader* in Europe and a major player in the field of beauty (skin care and make-up) and Spa and Wellness worldwide. The Group has also developed the myBlend brand - a concept of global beauty based on the synergy between targeted skin care, nutri-cosmetics and beauty tech.

The Clarins group has over 8,000 staff spread across its Paris Head Office, 28 subsidiaries worldwide, two R&D Laboratories and two industrial sites in France.

Jonathan Zrihen, President and CEO, along with two Managing Directors, Dr Olivier Courtin and his niece Virginie Courtin, who respectively represent the second and third generation, together manage this French family business whose raison d'être is « Make life more beautiful and pass on a more beautiful planet ». A commitment embodied in products made from over 80% natural-origin ingredients and the company's many initiatives in favour of nature preservation and respect for people.

A first in the cosmetics industry, Clarins T.R.U.S.T. is a traceability platform. Clients can easily access to key information about their products such as all the steps in the manufacturing process, the plant-based ingredients as well as their origin and the Clarins savoir-faire.

https://www.groupeclarins.com/

Clarins Canada

clarins.ca

Instagram: @clarinscanada

Facebook: @ClarinsCanada

SOURCE Clarins Canada Inc.

Press contact : Isabelle Rochefort, Head of Communications & Make-up Marketing, [email protected], 514.704.6286