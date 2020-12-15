Clariant Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Growing Customer Demand for Natural Anti-aging Active Ingredients with its Product, Prenylium®

The Prenylium® active ingredient is an extract of the Morus alba tree root, which has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. Although the plant contains only low quantities of prenylated flavonoids, Clariant's Plant Milking Technology stimulates the production of the total prenylated flavonoids by 2,000 percent. Clariant's product delivers on customer expectations for younger-looking skin by adjusting matrisome components, including glycoproteins, collagen, and proteoglycans. These components are perfectly functional in younger skin; however, an imbalance is noted in matrix components in older people. Prenylium™ can modulate the CCN1 expression and protect the skin matrisome from degrading.

"Prenylium® is developed in a highly sustainable, traceable, and natural environment, thus meeting the consumer demand for environment-friendly ingredients. Its Plant Milking Technology uses an aeroponic system and offers multiple advantages such as no plant destruction during harvest, eco-friendliness, and 100 percent traceability from seed to active ingredient," said Prateeksha Kaul Research Analyst. "Clariant has also proactively developed trend-oriented product lines to meet consumers needs in terms of quality, performance, and reliability."

To ensure the success of the aeroponics method, Clariant performs trials on a small scale for a year. As each plant has different requirements in terms of type and quantity of nutrients, it conducts multiple trials to gauge the best set and quantity of nutrients that will allow higher plant and root growth. In addition, it ensures that the Prenylium® active ingredient meets quality expectations and regulatory standards, including Inventory of Existing Cosmetic Ingredients in China (IECIC), ROOT ORIGIN, ISO 16128, and Nagoya Protocol.

"Test results demonstrate the superiority of Prenylium® in inhibiting collagenase activity compared to traditional root extracts that show no effect on the collagenase enzyme," noted Kaul. "Its ingredient is unique in terms of performance, concept, and technology, helping the company become a name to reckon with in the sustainable anti-aging active ingredients market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

