TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers that Claims Help Center is not licensed to conduct public claims adjusting services in Ontario.

It has come to FSRA's attention that Claims Help Center appears to be conducting public claims adjusting services through the website www.claims-help.center.

Public claims adjusting services includes but is not limited to such things as providing advice on insurance coverage and negotiating insurance claim settlements.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by the company or anyone using the above website link and claiming to represent Claims Help Center. Consumers are also advised not to obtain any public claims adjusting services or insurance coverage advice through the company.

Please also note that Claims Help Center may be affiliated with other property restoration companies. Any property restoration company or its employees who are providing public claims adjusting services or insurance coverage advice are required to hold a corporate adjuster license. Their adjusters also must be licensed and sponsored by a corporate adjusting company.

FSRA licenses insurance companies, agents, corporate insurance agencies, and insurance adjusters to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. Only qualified and suitable applicants are able to obtain a licence.

If consumers obtain insurance adjusting services through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Insurance Act and its regulations that govern Ontario's insurance companies, agents, corporate insurance agencies, and insurance adjusters.

Consumers are also encouraged to check FSRA's public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed insurance company, agent, corporate insurance agency, or insurance adjuster/company.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more www.fsrao.ca.

