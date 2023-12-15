Claims Against East Side Games Group Inc. by Truly Social Games, LLC in the United States District Court of Oregon are Dismissed

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) ("ESGG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the claims brought against it by Truly Social Games LLC in the United States District Court of Oregon on December 19, 2022 were dismissed by the District Court in its judgment dated December 11, 2023.

The dismissal of this lawsuit underscores the baseless accusations of Truly Social Games regarding the integrity and professionalism of East Side Games Group. The dismissal of these baseless claims reaffirms our commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in all aspects of our operations as leading mobile game publishers and developers.

"We are pleased with the court's decision to dismiss. This outcome validates our unwavering dedication to ethical business practices and our commitment to resolving legal matters transparently and justly" said Jason Bailey, CEO and Founder of East Side Games.

ESGG expresses gratitude for the support received from its employees, clients, and partners throughout this legal process. The company remains focused on its mission to provide tools that enable creators to develop mobile game experiences engaging players every day. ESGG continues to generously support its many development partners while acting as ambassadors to the incredible IPs and brands entrusted to the entity. The company asserts that it will vehemently fight all meritless, frivolous, or unfounded claims against itself, its employees, and its partners.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty.

