QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the judgment of the Superior Court of Québec approving the settlement reached in the Daunais Class Action case against Honda Canada Inc., we wish to inform members that the six-month claim period has been open since September 30, 2022.

Owners and former owners of 2006-2013 Honda Civic and 2006-2011 Acura CSX vehicles purchased in Quebec who experienced Early Paint Degradation have until March 31, 2023 to submit their claim. The maximum benefit per eligible person has been set at $2,675.

Several settlement possibilities are available:

Receive up to $2,550 to have your affected vehicle repainted by an authorized auto body shop

to have your affected vehicle repainted by an authorized auto body shop Obtain cash compensation of a maximum of $1,530 , or 60% of the amount allowed to have your vehicle repainted

, or 60% of the amount allowed to have your vehicle repainted Get reimbursed up to $2,550 if the vehicle has already been repainted due to Early Paint Degradation

if the vehicle has already been repainted due to Early Paint Degradation Obtain compensation of up to $1,530 if the vehicle was resold at a loss due to Early Paint Degradation

Conditions apply in all cases.

Claim requests can be made on the drivewithstyle.ca website. All the necessary information is listed on the website, including how to make a claim and the required supporting documents. Examples of Early Paint Degradation are also available. A phone line is also available to answer questions from members: 1 (800) 270-7047.

MEDIA CAMPAIGN: TO CONTINUE DRIVING WITH STYLE

An integrated marketing campaign has been launched in digital and traditional media to reach the people concerned and invite them to make a claim.

The campaign revolves around the idea of style, a key criteria for consumers when choosing a car. Because the colour and condition of the car's paint are part of its style, the advertising messages urge the public to continue driving in style by claiming their benefits online.

SOURCE CBL & Associés, avocats Cabinet BG Avocat inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Imédia Creative Marketing Agency, Jennifer Audy, Senior Consulting Director, [email protected] | 418 655-4615