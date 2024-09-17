Claim Deadline Approaching in Restigouche Hospital Centre Settlement

CAMPBELLTON, NB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The deadline for former residents of the Restigouche Hospital Centre ("RHC") to submit a claim for compensation from the RHC class action settlement is approaching. All claim forms must be submitted by the October 26, 2024 deadline.

Those eligible to submit a claim include all individuals who were admitted or resided at RHC from May 24, 2004 to October 1, 2021, and who were alive as of May 24, 2017. Also included are individuals who resided at RHC from January 1, 1954 to October 1, 2021, who were alive as of May 24, 2017, and who claim they were sexually assaulted.

Claims will be assessed by an independent Administrator, in a paper-based claims process. Class Members will be able to claim compensation without ever having to go to Court. The potential amount of money to be paid to a Class Member whose claim is accepted will range between $1,000 to $85,000, depending on the type of claim they make.

"We would encourage all those that had any dealings with [RHC] to come forward and put in a claim before the deadline," says Darrell Tidd, father and litigation guardian of plaintiff Devan Tidd. "We want to ensure that everyone who is entitled to make a claim is aware about their rights before the deadline."

To download a claim form and get more information, please visit: https://restigouchehospitalcentreclassaction.com/ or contact the Claims Administrator at 1-866-476-3107, or by email to [email protected] .

The lawyers who are representing the Class Members are Koskie Minsky LLP. You may also contact Koskie Minsky LLP by email at [email protected] , or by calling the toll-free number 1-888-233-2852.

