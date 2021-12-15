TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) today announced the launch of the CJF Bursary for BIPOC Journalism Students. The $5,000 annual bursary is funded by Toronto-based communications firm Media Profile, a long-time CJF supporter.

The bursary is open to a BIPOC student in their final year of a Canadian undergraduate journalism program. It is designed to support students who have demonstrated strong engagement with the BIPOC community and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

"It is more important than ever to have BIPOC representation and voices in mainstream media, and we are so happy to be able to offer this bursary to help achieve that goal," said Natalie Turvey. "This bursary recognizes the hard work of journalism students at a time when it is increasingly difficult to get into the profession."

Applicants will be asked to submit samples of class work or freelance reporting in the form of written work, video, audio, video editing or other journalism forms. They will also be asked to share a statement of intent about their journalism goals upon graduation. A CJF selection panel will consider the applications, which are open from today until Jan. 14, 2022.

Submit your online application here.

"This bursary program isn't about academic performance; it's about community engagement and passion, which are important qualities for any journalist," said Alison King, President, Media Profile. "The Canadian Journalism Foundation is a long-time partner of ours, and we are proud to support future BIPOC Canadian journalists in this way."

