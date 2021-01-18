TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - News organizations that can demonstrate their impact on advancing the quality of digital journalism are encouraged to apply for the new Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF)-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award. The winner receives a $10,000 prize. The deadline is February 19.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when the media landscape is sprouting startups and traditional publishers are experimenting with engaging new audiences, this award focuses on one of the most pressing issues confronting the news industry: the need for digital innovations to power journalism's future.

"This new award recognizes that with journalism still facing myriad challenges on multiple fronts, fresh and creative thinking on the digital front remains essential," says Susan Harada, associate professor of journalism at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication and jury chair. "We want to reward those who possess the passion and drive to develop innovative ways of engaging with citizens while clearly demonstrating the value of journalism in everyday life."

The award replaces and builds upon a collaboration between the CJF and Facebook Journalism Project's News Literacy Award that highlighted the efforts of Canadian organizations promoting news literacy.

"Facebook has long invested in partnerships and programs to encourage and support the development of new, sustainable business models for news organizations in Canada," says Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook Canada. "We've seen first-hand how innovation leads directly to increased representation of voices heard and the quality of stories told. We're thrilled to be working with the Canadian Journalism Foundation on this new iteration of our award to recognize digital news innovation in Canada from emerging publishers and established newsrooms."

This revamped award opportunity will promote the work of Canadian startups, local and national news outlets, and drive new initiatives and projects focused on this important issue. Innovation can come in a wide range of approaches, including: new formats for audiences; new storytelling techniques; data-driven storytelling; a new digital product produced by the newsroom; involvement of the community in story development; or partnerships or team approaches to reporting and producing stories.

The winner will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

Read the award details before submitting an online application.

The jury members are:

Susan Harada (chair), associate professor of journalism at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication

(chair), associate professor of journalism at School of Journalism and Communication Jason Chiu , head of UX + design, Export Development Canada

, head of UX + design, Export Development Canada Derek Flack , manager, content strategy, Ryerson University

, manager, content strategy, Anita Li , media consultant and journalism instructor

, media consultant and journalism instructor Marissa Nelson , senior consultant, Magid

, senior consultant, Magid Ryan Tuck , partner, Blue Engine Collaborative

