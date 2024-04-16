CJF and CP Name Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award Winner

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Paige Taylor White, a Toronto-based freelance photojournalist and videographer, is the recipient of the 2024 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award , presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and The Canadian Press (CP).

"Paige sees the light beautifully and has all the skills that can be enhanced by a Hanson experience," says jury member Frank Gunn, national photographer for The Canadian Press.

Adds jury member Marta Iwanek, a former Hanson recipient: "Paige has strong technical skills and is able to find unique moments, even at high-profile events. Her work will be solid, and she will bring her unique voice to CP."

The coveted annual award was established in memory of the late, prize-winning CP photographer Tom Hanson to allow an early-career photojournalist to work at CP's Toronto head office for a six-week internship. The experience will allow Taylor White to sharpen her skills and receive mentorship from experienced photojournalists while providing an opportunity for national exposure.

"I look forward to joining the Canadian Press this summer," says Taylor White. "I believe that through the mentorship and guidance I will receive, I can rise to uphold the quality of work the wire is known for, while working under pressure."

View Taylor White's portfolio , which was selected among submissions from students and early-career photojournalists from across the country.

Taylor White will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

Selection Committee

Catherine Hanson , spouse of the late Tom Hanson ;

, spouse of the late ; Heide Kaspar-Glorieux , mother of Tom Hanson ;

, mother of ; Megan Leach , director, visuals & planning, The Canadian Press;

, director, visuals & planning, The Canadian Press; Joe O'Connal , assistant editor, The Canadian Press;

, assistant editor, The Canadian Press; Graeme Roy , visual content curator, The Canadian Press;

, visual content curator, The Canadian Press; Frank Gunn , national photographer, The Canadian Press;

, national photographer, The Canadian Press; Fred Chartrand , former national photographer, The Canadian Press;

, former national photographer, The Canadian Press; Tony Caldwell , photographer, Ottawa Sun ;

, photographer, ; Hannah Yoon , photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner;

, photojournalist and 2014 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; Marta Iwanek , photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and

, photojournalist and 2015 Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award winner; and Scott White , editor of The Conversation Canada and an honorary CJF governor.

This award is generously supported by Sony .

The 2024 CJF Awards are generously supported by CIBC, Rogers Communications, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Intact, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada Life, Scotiabank, Canadian Bankers Association, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, RBC, MobSquad, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, The Balsillie Family Foundation, Bennett Jones LLP, Canadian Women's Foundation, CDPQ, Davies, Desjardins, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, Sunnybrook Foundation, Tom's Place, and The Woodbridge Company Ltd.

About the Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation and The Canadian Press teamed up in 2009 to launch a new photojournalism award in memory of Tom Hanson, an award-winning photographer who travelled around the world and across the country, shooting some of the most iconic news and sports images of his time. The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award offers a six-week paid internship at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto for a photojournalist in the early stages of his or her career.

