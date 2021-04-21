"In most cases, we had to deal with an environment that was already largely occupied, where we had to create new connections for the water and sewage systems, not to mention the storm water management systems, the necessary connections to all the public utilities, etc.," said the firm's president and CEO, Alexandre Latour, emphasizing that the time factor was an additional challenge and obstacle, due to the high urgency of the situation resulting from the pandemic.

These temporary pavilions linked to existing facilities by independent secure corridors have the virtue, Mr. Latour added, of avoiding grouping patients in the same room, or isolating those who have the disease: this is a practical solution to the dilapidation of many institutions in which there are still, in many cases, double or multiple occupancy rooms, which can promote contagion and outbreaks.

At the Verdun Hospital, all the same services have allowed a tent, this time, to benefit from the same functionalities as those of a permanent or temporary building. "We are truly proud to have been able to contribute in our own way, with our particular expertise, to the fight against this pandemic that poses ever new challenges," continued Mr. Latour.

In the health sector alone, Équipe Laurence has carried out projects totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees in recent weeks, while in the school sector, the firm has just inherited a $1.2 million contract from the Montreal School Service Centre.

The plans and specifications for the restoration of the Gadbois, Saint-Antoine, Marie-Claret and Hélène-Boulé school sites have just been initiated, while the management of the technical follow-ups for the Alphonse-Desjardins, Gabrielle-Roy and Louis-Riel schools of the Montreal School Service Centre will begin shortly. These projects should be delivered in the next few months for some and in 2022 for others.

The president of Équipe Laurence went on to mention that several modular school projects are currently in the cabinet's cartons to meet the needs of various school service centers in the greater metropolitan area.

Mr. Latour concluded by saying that the future was more than promising in these two specific institutional markets and that Équipe Laurence intended to develop a niche that could lead it to work in this field, as well as in the municipal world, throughout Quebec, where civil engineering needs, from the most modest to the most audacious, are still to be met.

