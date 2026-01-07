SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Taking into account the enviable position enjoyed by the Queen City of the Eastern Townships, civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence has decided to add an important link to its Quebec network by setting up shop in Sherbrooke, Quebec's sixth largest city.

Three members of the firm's new team in Sherbrooke, Luka Juneau, CPI, Henri Nadeau, Eng., and Mathis Kingsley, make up one of the new talent pools working on project development in Sherbrooke and the Eastern Townships region. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

Located at 805 Galt Street West, the firm's new place of business, with an initial cohort of five employees, becomes the eighth component of the Équipe Laurence network, which already covers the major markets of Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Montérégie, and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, with its head office in Ste-Adèle in the Laurentians.

"With seven RCMs and 89 municipalities in the Eastern Townships, we hope to leverage our solid municipal expertise. Having carried out projects in more than 150 municipalities, this new step represents an opportunity for us to build new, sustainable, and innovative partnerships," said Alexandre Latour, president of Équipe Laurence, for whom in-depth knowledge of how technical services work and the issues that a city may face is a major asset.

Équipe Laurence has built a reputation for excellence in municipal engineering. From assisting with grant applications to carrying out a variety of projects--infrastructure repairs, stormwater management, pumping stations, buildings, parking lots, master plans, eco-centers, and snow disposal sites--the firm masters every step, from design to implementation. Its expertise is based on cutting-edge technologies and sustainable, cost-effective solutions that minimize the ecological footprint and promote local resources.

Alexandre Latour has noted many similarities between the municipalities of the Eastern Townships and those of the Laurentians, which face comparable realities. For him, Sherbrooke is a natural, logical, and strategic choice. as the city and its immediate neighbors have an estimated annual commercial demand of $4.1 billion within a 60 km radius. This is not to mention the presence of renowned science parks, private and public research centers, R&D-intensive companies, and university faculties, with which Équipe Laurence can become a steadfast ally.

Mr. Latour added that the choice of Sherbrooke was also motivated by the city's proximity to the University of Sherbrooke, which facilitates the recruitment of interns and graduates, while strengthening the existing team and the innovation capacity of the firm, which has received prestigious awards for innovation in recent years.

Mr. Latour concluded by saying that he is convinced that Équipe Laurence's arrival in Sherbrooke will make a difference with its value-added services in the professional services ecosystem in the Eastern Townships.

SOURCE Équipe Laurence

Source: Alexandre Latour, Eng., President; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636, [email protected]