City snaps up its photo opportunities

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Despite arriving in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, at midnight, Bu Shengyao rose early the next day and spent the entire morning having her photo taken in front of Saint Sophia Cathedral.

A tourist dresses up and poses for photos at Harbin Railway Station. [Provided to China Daily]

"This is my most important task during my trip to the city," said the 25-year-old from Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang province. "Wearing European-style royal attire and holding a scepter, I enjoy the experience of dressing up as a princess."

The cathedral, one of the best-known landmarks in Harbin and a well-preserved example of Byzantine architecture in China, is open to the public as an architectural art gallery.

Bu said: "As such photos are quite popular on social media platforms, I booked my assignment with a travel photography studio in Harbin several days in advance. I have never seen such magnificent Russian-style architecture before, and I am really looking forward to receiving my photos."

The Harbin branch of Daka Travel Photography has had 40 to 50 customers a day in the winter season.

Zhao Wenlin, manager of the business, said: "Most of our clients come from southern areas of China, such as Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, as well as Shanghai. Their ages range from 8 to about 50."

"Daka Travel Photography, which is based in Beijing, has branches nationwide, but the one in Harbin is by far the company's busiest," she said. "There are at least 100 photographic studios in surrounding areas, and our staff members usually work from 9 am to midnight."

Harbin Railway Station, with its European-style architecture, has also gained fame on social media.

Since China Railway Harbin Group operated the first photography-themed train in early January, approximately 1,000 passengers have taken photos during the journey on Train K5197 running from Harbin to Yabuli, a ski resort cluster that has eight venues for the ninth Asian Winter Games.

The ongoing sporting event has attracted the attention of global tourists this winter, injecting strong impetus into the development of the local ice and snow economy.

As its snow and ice economy continues to boom, Harbin has once again jumped to the list of popular tourism destinations domestically and abroad.

SOURCE China Daily

Chuan Ma, [email protected]