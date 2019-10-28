City of Toronto partnership will create hundreds of new homes in Queen East

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Context Development today announced they have agreed to a major revitalization of TCHC's Don Summerville Apartments at 1555 and 1575 Queen St. E. in the Queen and Coxwell area. The new project will result in the creation of quality, affordable, rental and market housing.

"As Mayor, creating new, quality, affordable housing is a top priority for me. This new partnership with Context Development represents a significant investment in new affordable housing that will transform the Queen East neighbourhood," said Mayor John Tory. "Through this venture we are creating hundreds of new homes for people to enjoy in a growing and vibrant neighbourhood."

Ward 14 Councillor Paula Fletcher worked alongside Context Development and TCHC over the past year on a plan that would increase the amount of affordable housing and market rate apartments on the site. The plan has been approved by the TCHC Board and City Council and will now go through a neighbourhood consultation process and city planning approvals.

This new project will replace the 120 TCHC units currently on the site, and add 100 affordable rental apartments, 180 market rent apartments and 350 additional condo units.

"Building good quality affordable and market rental housing is a top priority for the City," said Councillor Fletcher, who also sits on the TCHC Board. "This site is transit-friendly with good access to services and greenspace. In the coming weeks we will hold open houses to hear from the local community and we are working closely with tenants to ensure their needs are met through the construction phase."

"This will truly be a mixed income neighborhood—with a mix of tenure types," said Howard Cohen, President of Context Development. "We have come together to place a greater emphasis on rental housing with a significant component at below-market rents."



"This is a win for our tenants," said TCHC President and CEO Kevin Marshman. "This revitalization will benefit tenants by providing quality TCHC housing at a great location integrated into a new, vibrant mixed-income community."

Tenants living in the two existing TCHC buildings will be relocated to suitable accommodation at other TCHC properties. All eligible tenants will have the right to return to the community once the revitalization is completed.

"As a local resident of Leslieville, this proposal is a fantastic project that will bring meaningful change for both the TCHC residents and the broader community," said Mark Richardson, Technical Lead, HousingNowToronto.com. "In 2019, we need to be building more affordable housing, workforce housing and purpose-built rental apartments everywhere in the city of Toronto. This kind of dense, mixed-income development located on existing transit should become an affordable housing template for other Toronto neighbourhoods to follow."

Backgrounder

Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), the City of Toronto and Context Development have agreed to redevelop TCHC's property at 1555-1575 Queen St. E. in the Queen Coxwell neighbourhood. The new project will result in the creation of quality, affordable, rental and market housing.

More housing

Once the revitalization is completed, the number of housing units on the existing property at 1555-1575 Queen St. E. will increase from 120 to 750.





There are 120 deeply affordable (rent-geared-to-income) units in TCHC's two existing buildings (Don Summerville Apartments) on the site. The revitalization will replace these 120 units onsite.





The revitalization will also add 100 affordable rental units, 180 market rental units and 350 market condominium units, plus 16,000 square feet of retail commercial space to create a new, vibrant mixed housing community.





50 of the affordable rental units will be operated by a non-profit or TCHC, and 50 will be privately owned.

Timeframe

Toronto City Council approved the business terms in July 2019 .





. A planning application will be submitted to City Planning in the coming weeks.





Toronto City Council will likely vote on the planning approvals in summer 2020.





It is anticipated the new community will be ready for occupancy by late 2023.

Impacts on TCHC households

TCHC tenants currently living in the two existing TCHC buildings will be relocated to suitable accommodation at other TCHC properties.





All eligible tenants will have the right to return to the community once the revitalization is completed.





TCHC tenants and local residential and commercial neighbours will be invited to public open houses and planning meetings over the next few months. Facilitators have been engaged to assist with tenant and community engagement.

Community economic development

The Community Economic Development Plan for the revitalization includes a $100,000 scholarship fund for TCHC tenants, a $250,000 economic and social development fund and a minimum of $500,000 in value for job opportunities.

About the neighbourhood

The revitalization will result in a mix of incomes and family sizes living in a vibrant new community in the Queen Coxwell area. It will also revitalize commercial activity in this stretch of Queen Street East.





This site is well-served by public transit, local and regional parks, and community service and recreation amenities.

