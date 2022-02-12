The City and SPVR, early adopters in electric innovation A police car that runs 24/7 uses a great deal of fuel and emits a significant amount of CO2. The new all-electric vehicle will thus allow the municipality to reduce its eco-footprint. It will be tested in a real environment to assess battery performance and efficiency under different conditions of use, including situations that call for activating the flashing lights or swift acceleration.

The goal in the near future would be to put the innovative breakthroughs and gains in expertise at the disposal of other Quebec police forces interested in acquiring electric patrol cars. The project is also clearly gaining ground elsewhere: talks have begun with the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services concerning their order for 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles, showing the growing interest in the expertise that's been developed here.

Ergonomics adapted to day-to-day policing

Keeping in mind the multitude of characteristics required in a police car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be the most appropriate model in both theory and practice. Nonetheless, many of the vehicle's components had to be modified.

"We're extremely proud to have put words into action, not just in terms of reducing our eco-footprint, but also by showing our willingness to take care of our employees and ensure their health and safety," said Repentigny Mayor Nicolas Dufour. "It takes a forward-looking administration to dare to make such a change in Quebec."

At present, there is no turnkey electric police car currently available on the market. While the technology and body of the Mach-E remained largely unchanged, the entire vehicle had to be redesigned from scratch. Various accessories were also added.

"We have years of experience in transforming police vehicles," said Jonathan Boivin, Business Development Manager at Cyberkar. "However, the electric car posed a major challenge. Research and development had to start from zero, and everything had to be designed with policing needs in mind. This will also mark the first time that everything will be designed and manufactured in Quebec."

The interior ergonomics were completely redesigned in conjunction with workplace health and safety experts. The focus was on increased safety and a better working environment for the officers, who spend considerable time in their cars. The pilot project includes a committee that will receive and analyze feedback from the police on the revamped ergonomics.

A visual identity that builds ties with the community

The checkered visual pattern commonly known as "Battenburg markings" is based on several studiesi and is seen as a best practice for emergency response vehicles. Many countries have adopted it as their standard, especially in Europe. The City and SPVR are currently looking into a similar visual approach adapted to the North American context. While the SPVR may not necessarily use the same markings as in other countries, the new electric patrol cars will certainly have contrasting colours to ensure high visibility and a look that aims to promote closer ties with the community by fostering a more positive, less menacing image.

The vibrant colour scheme also serves as a symbolic reminder of the police's role: to be strongly present in and ready to help the community.

Before the vehicle is tested, a committee that will incorporate police force input will be tasked with choosing the visual identity. The design will be adapted to the Repentigny context while taking into account recommended best practices.

Increased safety for police officers and the community

Several studiesii show that bright, contrasting colours maximize the visibility of stopped vehicles, both in daylight and under headlights (fluorescent, reflective colour), from a minimum distance of 500 metres. This in turn bolsters safety for patrollers and citizens alike by lowering accident and other risks.

"A unique pattern and contrasting colours, which will be assessed by a committee, will make us more visible, enhancing the safety of patrollers—for example, during interventions or when stopped on the side of the road. At the same time, we hope to encourage motorists to drive more attentively and deter Highway Safety Code infractions," said Jean-Claude Roch, Chief Inspector, Logistics, SPVR.

A promising future

"With testing just around the corner, our next aim will be to promote the all-electric car to other Quebec police forces. Ideally, a sufficiently strong interest will help drive down refitting costs and generate economies of scale through the purchase of many vehicles," said Stéphanie Fortier, Organizational Performance Consultant, City of Repentigny.

At present, unlike for fire trucks and ambulances, Quebec does not have a visual standard for police vehicles. The new design that will be tested may lead to discussions.

