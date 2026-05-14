City of Courtenay website receives two Communicator Awards of Distinction

COURTENAY, BC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Courtenay has received further international recognition for its redesigned municipal website, courtenay.ca, which launched in July 2025.

The website--designed and built by Victoria-based company Upanup--received two Communicator Awards of Distinction in the Features – Website Redesign and General – Government categories.

The Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness and innovation across communications. The 32nd annual awards received more than 3,000 entries from agencies, global brands, digital agencies, production studios, in-house communications professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms.

"Our website is one of the most important ways residents connect with the City, access services and stay informed, and we're really pleased it's getting recognized again," said Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells. "The City's new website reflects our commitment to clear communication, accessibility and transparency, and to making it easier for people to engage with the work of their local government."

The awards recognize the collaborative work of the City and its digital project partner, Upanup, a Victoria-based agency. The redesigned website was developed to improve access to information, support transparency and better serve residents, businesses and visitors. A stronger focus on digital services was recommended following community consultation through the City's communication strategy, as well as feedback gathered through annual resident satisfaction surveys.

As one of the City's primary communication tools, the website was rebuilt with a strong emphasis on accessibility and usability. It features clear navigation and an attractive layout aligned with the City's updated brand, along with improved search functionality, mobile-friendly design and flexible tools to help keep information current and relevant. The City's engagement platform is also prominently linked, highlighting opportunities for the public to help shape projects, policy and other initiatives.

The website project included community and staff input, along with user testing, to create a user-first design aligned with WCAG 2.2 Level AA accessibility standards. The site is built on a secure, scalable platform that can evolve as community needs change. City staff also received training to support long-term content management and accessibility best practices.

Residents can stay informed by subscribing to City updates, including e-newsletters and website notifications, at courtenay.ca/subscribe.

Related links

Website launch announcement: courtenay.ca/news/2025-07-22/courtenay-launches-new-website

2026 Communicator Awards: communicatorawards.com

City of Courtenay's Communicator Awards entry: communicatorawards.com/winners/winners-gallery/

Case study on Upanup: upanup.com/work/projects/city-courtenay

Quotes

"Our website is one of the most important ways residents connect with the City, access services and stay informed, and we're really pleased it's getting recognized again," said Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells. "The City's new website reflects our commitment to clear communication, accessibility and transparency, and to making it easier for people to engage with the work of their local government." Bob Wells, Mayor of the City of Courtenay

SOURCE Upanup

Media contact: Bob Wells, Mayor, City of Courtenay, [email protected], 250-207-0778