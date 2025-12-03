The Most Popular Winter Municipal Website Feature Isn't What You'd Expect, New Citizen Survey Reveals

Upanup study uncovers a surprising top digital priority for residents during the winter and holiday season

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Upanup, specializing in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, is pleased to share new findings from its recent citizen survey--and the results highlight an unexpected insight into what residents value most from their municipalities during the winter months.

Figure 1: Citizen priorities pie chart (CNW Group/Upanup)

While the holiday season often brings increased demand for recreation programs, seasonal events, snow-related updates, and tax information, survey responses pointed toward a different top priority. In fact, by a slight margin, one specific website feature showed to be slightly higher than any other municipal service during winter.

The answer?

Garbage and recycling pickup information.

"People rely on their municipality for a wide range of information, but during the holidays, it turns out the basics matter most," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "Waste and recycling schedules may not be glamorous, but they're essential. This insight underscores just how critical simple, clear pathways to core services are for residents."

Upanup's citizen survey, conducted in November 2025, found that 22% of respondents selected waste and recycling pickup as their top winter-season need-- exceeding categories such as bylaws, construction updates, facility hours, tax deadlines, and winter recreation programming.

Key Insights From the Survey Include:

A Clear--and Unexpected--Top Priority

Waste and recycling pickup information was selected more than any other category, demonstrating the outsized importance of this everyday service during the holidays.

Residents Visit Municipal Websites Primarily for Urgent Needs

Many respondents indicated they visit their municipal website when something is time-sensitive, such as travel impacts, program registration deadlines, or bill payment windows.

Recycling Rules Cause Confusion

Several citizens expressed difficulty understanding what materials are accepted, where to drop off specialty items, and how holiday schedules alter routine pickup.

Construction and Road Impacts Matter More Than Anticipated

A notable portion of residents rely on municipal websites for visibility into road closures, project timelines, and travel impacts during winter.

"Municipal websites play a vital role in making communities feel informed and supported," added Knapp. "This data reinforces that prioritizing clarity and accessibility for essential services--especially waste, recycling, and other daily needs--has a significant impact on residents' experience."

These findings highlight the importance of strategic content design, intuitive site navigation, and user-focused digital service delivery--areas where Upanup continues to support municipalities across North America.

For more information, please visit upanup.com .

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs 30 dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals, and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With over 100 municipal clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility, and community engagement.

