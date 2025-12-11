Rocky View County (Alberta) Launches New Municipal Website

Upanup delivers user-friendly digital platform, launching a new municipal website for Rocky View County

ROCKY VIEW COUNTY, AB, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Rocky View County is pleased to announce the launch of its new municipal website on November 14, 2025, rockyview.ca , created in collaboration with Upanup. The updated website provides improved navigation, built-in accessibility features, and a range of new tools to better serve residents, businesses, and visitors.

"This new website reflects Rocky View County's commitment to making information easier to find," said Janine Workman, Manager of Communications and Engagement. "We're excited to provide residents with an improved online experience that enhances transparency, accessibility, and participation in civic life. This new website will enhance online service delivery to both residents and those doing business in the county."

Key features of the new website include:

Improved navigation and search: site structure and search functions were improved to fix gaps and make it easier to find information.

site structure and search functions were improved to fix gaps and make it easier to find information. Refreshed content and design: several key webpages were edited and restyled for clarity and accessibility, while the overall design uses a municipal-focused theme with customizations that reflect Rocky View County's unique identity.

several key webpages were edited and restyled for clarity and accessibility, while the overall design uses a municipal-focused theme with customizations that reflect Rocky View County's unique identity. Accessibility: built with the latest technology and web requirements, the user experience will be improved across all devices – mobile and desktop friendly.

"We're proud to support Rocky View County in creating a website that serves as a vital resource for residents and businesses," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "Our focus was on building a user-friendly, accessible platform that strengthens engagement and makes it easier for people to connect with their community."

For more information, please visit Upanup.com .

About Upanup

Upanup is a fully Canadian company and national leader in creating digital solutions, primarily for municipal website design and development. With offices in Victoria, Calgary, and Waterloo, the team provides modern, accessible, and secure web platforms that help governments across Canada better connect with their citizens. Collaborating with more than 100 municipalities, Upanup helps local governments deliver trusted, user-friendly online experiences.

SOURCE Upanup

[email protected]