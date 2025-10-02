City of Clarence-Rockland Launches Two New Websites

The City of Clarence-Rockland is one of the fastest growing communities in Eastern Ontario, located along the Ottawa River just 30 km east of Ottawa. With these launches, the City continues to invest in modernized digital tools to meet the needs of its 26,500 residents, businesses, and visitors.

"These new websites are an exciting step forward in connecting with our community," said Lindsay Doucet, Manager of Communications and Public Relations. "The Choisir-Choose Clarence-Rockland site promotes growth and opportunity for businesses and new residents, while the new municipal site will make it easier for residents to access services, news, and events. Working with Upanup allowed us to create accessible, user-focused platforms that reflect our vision for the future."

Upanup worked closely with City staff to design and deliver both websites with features including enhanced search functionality, improved directories and calendars, email subscription services, and interactive tools to support engagement. Both websites meet WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility standards, ensuring inclusivity for all users.

"We're proud to partner with the City of Clarence-Rockland to create these innovative, accessible platforms," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "Our team's goal was to design solutions that help the City better serve its residents and businesses, while also supporting long-term community growth."

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With over 100 municipal clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

