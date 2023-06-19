MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 14, Groupe HD, Omnia Technologies and Fiera Real Estate celebrated the inauguration of CITIZIA – Appartements de style, a 10-storey development comprising 350 rental units located at 2600 Cavendish Boulevard in Montreal. The building promises to be a fresh new addition to the landscape in the neighbourhood of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG).

From left to right: Thomas Dufour, co-president of Groupe HD, Jean-Philippe Hébert, co-president of Groupe HD, Richard Jutras, vice president, construction & estate development at Omnia Technologies, Jean-François Beaulieu, president of Omnia Technologie, Jean-Philippe Brault, vice president, development at Fiera Real Estate, Hugo Durand-Leblanc, senior director, development at Fiera Real Estate and Mathieu Friedman, development manager at Fiera Real Estate. (CNW Group/Groupe HD Immobilier)

"The CITIZIA project aligns perfectly with the partners' sustainable development objectives," says Jean-Philippe Brault, Vice-President, Development, Fiera Real Estate. "Fulfilling an urgent need for quality housing in NDG, a mature district that has not seen new rental construction in years, CITIZIA will offer a variety of units aimed at a diverse clientele. In addition, the site is exceptionally well located, promoting the use of active transportation and reducing reliance on automobiles."

A sustainable, environmentally responsible approach

The CITIZIA project is being built according to a vision of sustainability and environmental responsibility, incorporating smart landscaping. It will mitigate the heat island effect by transforming a former parking area into a lot with 50% greenery. To promote use of green transportation modes, all parking spaces will eventually offer electric charging, and there will be several bicycle storage spaces.

An urban forest, designed according to the "Miyawaki method," which promotes biodiversity renewal in small spaces, will be planted onsite. This will provide a true cocoon of greenery and cooling, while ensuring a peaceful haven for urban wildlife including small animals, birds and pollinator insects. A walking trail will wind through this green space for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.

"Groupe HD is exceedingly proud to be inaugurating this new housing development, a project of distinction that reflects our commitment to creating modern, fully integrated and sustainable residential complexes where quality of life and respect for the environment are priorities. We are firmly convinced that this project will enrich the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce community."

– Thomas Dufour, Co-President, Groupe HD

An exceptional location

Set in a prime location, the building is within easy walking distance of a wealth of services, including shops, parks and municipal facilities. In addition, residents will enjoy the benefits of extensive public and active transportation networks, making travel within and outside the neighbourhood easy. The Vendôme métro station is also nearby.

"I'm proud that my firm will be providing new rental housing units on the Montreal market to meet citizens' current needs. This large-scale project is a great collaboration between our teams, the partners and the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce."

– Jean-François Beaulieu, Eng., President, Omnia Technologies

Services adapted for urban dwellers

CITIZIA is sure to attract a varied urban clientele looking for amenity-rich living, with services including the following:

Lounge and coworking space

Fitness room

Indoor parking with electric charging stations

Storage spaces

Dedicated pet-care space

Rooftop deck with swimming pool

The project will comprise 350 rental-only units, from studios to three-bedroom apartments. This addition to the bustling NDG neighbourhood is great news for Montrealers seeking a haven that offers the best of urban living in a lush, verdant natural setting.

The project at-a-glance

Investment: $125 million

Land: 50% green space

Developers: Groupe HD and Omnia Technologies

Financial partner: Fiera Real Estate

Architect: Simard Architecture

Landscape designer: WAA Montréal

Designer: FOR Design Planning

About the partners

Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Québec-based company specializing in the investment, development, construction, and management of residential real estate projects. Groupe HD is redefining the homes of tomorrow by designing and building large-scale real estate projects that meet the needs of municipalities and communities. To date, Groupe HD have worked on more than a dozen projects totalling over 3,000 residential units, from condos to multi-unit rentals, and have raised more than $100M in equity and over $400M in financing. Groupe HD are continuously rethinking and adapting our development practices to create integrated, sustainable living spaces for current and future generations. groupehdimmobilier.ca/en

Omnia Technologies

For more than 35 years, OMNIA specializes in construction and development of residential, industrial and commercial projects. Led by Jean-François Beaulieu and his seasoned professional team, OMNIA distinguishes itself by its courteous service and the quality of its work, always placing the needs of its customers at the heart of its achievements. Thanks to its know-how and integrity, the company has successfully managed numerous large-scale projects. Its portfolio includes : Imperia condos, Enticy Condos, Eli Condos, Snowdon. omniatechnologies.com/en

Fiera Real Estate

Fiera Real Estate* is a leading investment management company with offices in North America and Europe and a team of over 80 employees. The firm globally manages over $9.1B of commercial real estate through a range of investment funds and accounts as at March 31, 2023. It is an entrepreneurial team working within an institutional framework, enabling clients to benefit from a unique combination of creativity and innovation supported by industry-leading expertise and investment analysis – the best of both worlds. The highly diverse nature of its portfolio – in terms of both geographies and types of properties – combined with a range of best-in-class strategies provides investors with exceptional opportunities to diversify their exposure and customize their investment experience within the real estate asset class. fierarealestate.com

* Fiera Real Estate is wholly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation, a leading multi-product investment-management firm with more than $164.7B of AUM. Fiera Capital provides Fiera Real Estate with access to global investment market intelligence, which enhances its ability to innovate within a framework that emphasizes risk assessment and mitigation.

