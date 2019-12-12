Citibank Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - John Hastings, CEO, Citibank Canada, joined Michelle Tran, Vice President, Global Head of Sales, Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics Strategies, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate Citi's 100th anniversary in Canada. Citi's roots in Canada date back to 1919. Currently, the company employs more than 2,000 employees with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Mississauga. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions across the globe with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.