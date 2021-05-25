Citi to Create North American Internal Audit Hub in Mississauga

Company set to hire over 60 employees to service its global network

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Citi (NYSE: C) has designated its Mississauga, Ontario, site as a strategic hub for its North American Internal Audit organization and plans to add over 60 positions this year. The positions will be housed at the company's Citi Solutions Centre on Hurontario Street.

Mississauga was chosen due to both the quality and depth of the financial services talent pool in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and Canada's relative cost advantages compared to other major North American markets. Citi's other strategic locations for Internal Audit in North America are New York, Tampa, and Dallas.

"We are obviously pleased with the decision to base these important global roles here in the GTA," said Citibank Canada CEO John Hastings. "The high level of talent here is well regarded throughout Citi's global network, as evidenced by our recent growth in technology roles that support our operations around the world."

"It is exciting that Citi's Internal Audit team continues to grow and is establishing such a significant presence in Canada in order to better meet the needs of our growing global business," said Jessica Roos, Chief Auditor for Citi.

"I am thrilled that Citi has chosen its Mississauga site as a strategic hub for its North American Internal Audit organization. This is a true testament to Mississauga's incredibly strong financial services sector and strong business climate. And at a time when many companies are being forced to scale back, I'm so encouraged that Citi will be adding 60 new positions this year here in Mississauga. I want to sincerely thank Citi for investing in Mississauga," said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Citi's Mississauga operations include more than 2,000 staff in a range of roles in its global technology operations and with Citi Cards Canada.

The company's Internal Audit function is a global organization of over 1,800 professionals covering Citi's global businesses and products. The team provides independent assessments of the company's governance, risk management and internal control environment and reports to key stakeholders including Citi senior management and numerous regulators globally. For more information on the roles available, please visit https://careers.citi.com/.

As one of Canada's largest and longest-serving foreign financial institutions, Citi has been in the country since 1919 and currently has offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

SOURCE CITIBANK CANADA

For further information: Troy Underhill, Director, Public Affairs, Citi Canada, [email protected], (416) 947-5687

Related Links

www.citigroup.com/canada

