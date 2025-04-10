Raymond Gatcliffe appointed Country Officer and Chief Executive Officer for Citibank Canada

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond Gatcliffe has been appointed Country Officer and Chief Executive Officer for Citibank Canada, effective April 1, 2025. He succeeds John Hastings who will stay on as a member of the Citibank Canada Board of Directors.

Gatcliffe will be responsible for the in-country execution of the bank's strategy to be the preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs and a global leader in wealth management. He will also be responsible for the delivery of the firm-wide transformation in Canada, fostering successful client relationships at all levels of the organization, and protecting and enhancing Citi's reputation in the country in addition to being the main regulatory representative for Citi in Canada.

Gatcliffe has 30 years of banking experience with Citi across several regions and roles. Prior to this appointment, he was based in New York as the North American Head of Citi's Commercial Bank. Raymond has also led Citi's Commercial Bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa based in London and Citi's Regional Corporate and Investment Banking business for Central America and the Caribbean based in Miami. He first began his career at Citi Trinidad in 1994.

"Having spent some of my formative years living here, I am thrilled to be back in Canada leveraging my experience with Citi in leading our franchise," said Gatcliffe. "With roots in Canada dating back to 1919, our firm sees this as a key franchise in its global network. Canadian companies are internationally focused and we look forward to continuing to support them with Citi's leading global products and network."

Citi provides corporations, governments, investors and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services - and employs more than 3,200 people, making it one of the largest foreign bank employers in Canada. The company has offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

