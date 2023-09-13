TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO) announces a publication on Cybersecurity Readiness, a new reference tool adapted to insurance intermediaries to which they can refer to in their efforts to prevent cybersecurity incidents and be ready to respond to them should they occur. This reference tool is an addition to the pool of information and documentation on cybersecurity readiness available to Canadian businesses such as insurance intermediaries.

Cyber threats present a continuous and growing risk to the insurance sector as the use of technology to conduct business activities and hold client information has now become an integral part of intermediaries' services.

This publication highlights the importance for intermediaries to manage cyber risks and foster a culture where everyone understands the importance of their role and how they can contribute to the organization's cybersecurity readiness.

CISRO members encourage intermediaries to review their current cybersecurity practices and implement all measures necessary to achieve cybersecurity readiness.

Please visit the CISRO website to access the publication on Cybersecurity Readiness.

About CISRO

The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations is a forum of Canadian regulatory authorities who are dedicated to consistent qualifications and conduct of business standards for insurance intermediaries. CISRO members collaborate on initiatives that support a consistent approach to consumer protection through the regulation of insurance intermediaries.

