TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations (CISRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Ballantyne as CISRO Chair.

Mr. Ballantyne is currently CEO of the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) - a role he has held since 2016. He brings with him over 30 years' of leadership experience in legal and regulatory compliance in the financial services industry. Mr. Ballantyne was called to the Ontario Bar in 1987.

Mr. Ballantyne extended his deep appreciation for the leadership of the outgoing Chair, Eric Jacob. "I would like to thank Eric for his steady and professional leadership as CISRO Chair. Under Eric's leadership, CISRO has invested in important activities to strengthen the organization, while pursuing initiatives in close collaboration with the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators to enhance the fair treatment of customers. It is a great honour to be appointed as CISRO Chair and I look forward to working together with CISRO Members as we deliver on our Strategic Plan," said Mr. Ballantyne.

About CISRO

The Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations is a forum of Canadian regulatory authorities who are dedicated to consistent qualifications and conduct of business standards for insurance intermediaries.

