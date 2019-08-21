Cision Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2019 International Business Awards®

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Cision® (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, was named winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for the second year in a row, in the Customer Service Department of the Year category at the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

"Cision is thrilled to see our hard work in customer service acknowledged by the Stevie® Awards for the second year in a row," said Nicole Guillot, President of Cision's Canadian organization. "We appreciate being recognized for our customer service department's accomplishments and will continue to push industry standards forward."

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Cision

Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

