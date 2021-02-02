TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cision today announced that its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud is now available in Canadian French. With this latest edition of the full-service platform, communicators in Canada can connect to a network of over 1.1 billion media and influencers and tie earned media back to business outcomes with intuitive, adaptable dashboards and reports.

Learn more here.

The Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud features a network of over 1.1 billion media and influencers.

The next-gen Cision Communications Cloud allows communicators to quickly target and engage media, as well as monitor, measure and share impact. Cision's over 7 million global sources can be transformed into actionable, executive-ready business intelligence. Share of voice, social engagement, search engine optimization impact, brand sentiment, and referrals from earned media to company websites are among key metrics that can be tracked.

The updated platform also incorporates Cision Impact data with validated audience reach and resonance metrics in one dashboard. Customers can opt to take metrics to the next level, capturing not only who saw their news coverage but what those viewers did next to connect actions to revenue.

"Last year was pivotal for our customers and the entire communications industry, as it became even more critical to prove the true value PR brings to a business," said Sharlene Dozois, SVP of Sales and Client Experience at Cision. "We're thrilled to kick off the new year with the latest innovations in Cision Communications Cloud in Canadian French, helping our customers in Canada to strengthen their relationships with the media and build a more powerful earned media measurement program."

The next-gen Cision Communications Cloud is available in both Canadian English and Canadian French and includes:

Extensive Canadian news monitoring: Cision has secured exclusive rights with publications such as La Presse, Le Soleil , The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and many more. Communicators can view full articles and broadcast clips and share with internal stakeholders.

Cision has secured exclusive rights with publications such as La Presse, , The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and many more. Communicators can view full articles and broadcast clips and share with internal stakeholders. 1.1 billion expertly curated master profiles of traditional media and social media influencers: Communicators can find more contact information, performance metrics, social profiles, pitching tips and recently published content – all vetted and continually updated by Cision's dedicated research team.

Communicators can find more contact information, performance metrics, social profiles, pitching tips and recently published content – all vetted and continually updated by Cision's dedicated research team. Visually-engaging analytics: Fully customizable widgets make it easy to create compelling visuals of earned media value and uncover new insights with competitive coverage data.

Fully customizable widgets make it easy to create compelling visuals of earned media value and uncover new insights with competitive coverage data. Reporting priorities at one's fingertips: Communicators can quickly build sleek, interactive reports right from the dashboards and share them with their business executives and teams.

Communicators can quickly build sleek, interactive reports right from the dashboards and share them with their business executives and teams. Mobile and tablet-friendly layouts: Communicators can access earned media intelligence anytime and anywhere.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR and marketing communications technology and intelligence, Cision helps organizations share news, amplify brands, and influence target audiences to drive business results. Newswire distribution, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring and analytics, and social media management headline a one-stop solution suite. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Mary Lorenz

Communications and Content Lead, Cision

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

