Cision Launches the Next Generation Cision Communications Cloud® in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced that its next generation Cision Communications Cloud is now available in Canada. The updated Cision Communications Cloud platform delivers an improved user experience, more intelligent and interactive reporting, and better campaign execution for PR and communications teams. Combining these new features with Cision's exclusive Canadian content and data, enables PR professionals to use the platform's best-in-class monitoring and analytics to more fully understand the media and influencer landscape in Canada.

"After seeing the success that Cision's U.S. clients are already having with the next generation Communications Cloud, we're excited to introduce the upgraded platform to Canada," said Nicole Guillot, Cision President of Canada. "We look forward to seeing how these updated capabilities benefit our Canadian clients and help the market as a whole to modernize their communications programs."

With the next generation Cision Communications Cloud, comms teams will now have the following enhanced capabilities:

Fast, flexible monitoring and analytics: The Cision Communications Cloud brings new earned media monitoring and analytics to every step of the comms workflow – from influencer discovery to business results reporting. The new functionality includes unlimited dashboards, real-time alerts, AI-powered insights, image monitoring, and social listening.

The Cision Communications Cloud brings new earned media monitoring and analytics to every step of the comms workflow – from influencer discovery to business results reporting. The new functionality includes unlimited dashboards, real-time alerts, AI-powered insights, image monitoring, and social listening. Engage audiences personally and at scale: The Cision Communications Cloud features the largest contact database available to PR pros, with more than 1.4 million media profiles, outlets, and opportunities, along with more than 1 billion social influencer profiles, all searchable by interest, expertise, and audience demographics. Innovative media pitch solutions, G Suite and Office 365 integration, and social campaign management are also available.

The Cision Communications Cloud features the largest contact database available to PR pros, with more than 1.4 million media profiles, outlets, and opportunities, along with more than 1 billion social influencer profiles, all searchable by interest, expertise, and audience demographics. Innovative media pitch solutions, G Suite and Office 365 integration, and social campaign management are also available. Integrate earned and paid media campaigns: With Cision Impact, a suite of products in the Communications Cloud that prove and build on the value of earned media, comms pros can finally measure true earned media reach across millions of online publications. They can also now better understand audiences that consume earned media, create personas, and retarget potential customers with paid advertising.

In addition, clients in Canada will have exclusive features including:

Integration of exclusive Canadian content, including The Globe and Mail and Report on Business, Toronto Star Newspapers Limited (including the Toronto Star, 6 Metroland dailies and over 70 regional weeklies); Black Press Group Limited publications (including 7 community dailies and 90 community weeklies), The Chronicle Herald, La Presse, Le Soleil , Le Devoir, Les Affaires and more.

, Le Devoir, Les Affaires and more. Integration of Canadian media reach data from Numeris and ViviData.

The next generation Cision Communications Cloud is currently available in Canada and the United States and will be available in other markets soon. To learn more, please visit www.cision.ca.

