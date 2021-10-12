Cisco Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Industrial IoT Deployments with Its Leading Portfolio of Secure and Scalable Solutions

"Cisco is an established leader in developing innovative solutions that address real-world business challenges in the industrial sector. This focus on innovation keeps it at the forefront of all IoT deployments and positions it to maintain its market leadership," noted Dilip Sarangan, Senior Director of Research, IoT& Digital Transformation. "Regardless of the application or industrial environment, Cisco can connect, manage and secure devices across various networks, providing customers with scale and security in a hyper-connected world."

Cisco has its own line of edge computing software and Industrial Asset Vision sensor solutions that enable the successful deployment of IoT solutions. The Cisco brand helps partners receive a quicker buy-in from IT and OT customers because of established relationships and Cisco's position as the market leader in enabling IIoT solutions. With strategic partnerships with industrial control system vendors, such as Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric, Cisco embeds an impressive set of features in its IoT products for industry verticals, such as manufacturing, power and water utilities, oil and gas, mining, roadways, and public transportation.

The company has a team of solution architects who test and document reference architectures called Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs), which help industrial organizations confidently build and deploy state-of-the-art industrial networks. Cisco's network equipment can embed the Cyber Vision solution to provide visibility into which industrial devices are connected and what they are doing. This unique capability makes it possible to detect threats at scale and offers users insights into the industrial operations that are needed to build a unified IT/OT threat management strategy.

"Cisco's unique ability to provide visibility at scale into industrial devices and communications with Cyber Vision is key to enable the converged IT/OT security strategy required for industry digitization. Cisco's comprehensive and pre-integrated security portfolio makes it easier to protect industrial operations as they are being more integrated with IT and cloud applications. Cisco security products leverage threat intelligence from Cisco Talos to be always up to date on emerging threats and new vulnerabilities. Talos also offers an Incident Response service to help organizations strengthen their security posture, enhance their plans, and test capabilities," observed Sarangan. "Furthermore, Cisco has significant expertise in preventing threats and facilitating regulatory compliance. With a comprehensive line of products available to meet the requirements of every IT and OT customer, Cisco is well positioned to provide end-to-end security for IIoT deployments."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

