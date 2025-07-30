PRHC's Reactivation Care Centre is improving patient recovery outcomes through digitally-supported transition from hospital to home

Cisco and Peterborough Regional Health Centre have partnered to deliver technology solutions for the Reactivation Care Centre, supporting patients as they transition from hospital to home.

With support from Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration program, the centre uses smart technology to improve care and efficiency.

The project serves as a national model for using digital innovation in transitional healthcare.

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and technology, and Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) have collaborated on the deployment of a next-generation Reactivation Care Centre: a safe, digitally-enabled space designed to support short-term recovery for patients transitioning from hospital to home.

"With growing demands on healthcare, innovation is critical to delivering the best in care," said Wayne Cuervo, Director of Cisco Canada's Digital Impact Office. "Our partnership with PRHC demonstrates how technology can transform healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and set a new standard for recovery across Canada."

As healthcare systems face rising pressures, including an aging population and limited acute care capacity, this new facility helps alleviate hospital strain, frees up much-needed hospital beds for those in need of urgent medical attention, while enhancing recovery outcomes for a broad range of patients.

"The Reactivation Care Centre at PRHC goes beyond providing a setting for patients to recover from their acute illness," said Dr. Lynn Mikula, President & CEO at PRHC. "Supported by investment and innovation through our partnership with Cisco Canada, each patient has access to specialized and restorative care to prepare them for a successful discharge from the hospital. The targeted care being offered on this unit will help to address the increasing demands of our growing and aging community."

Healthcare innovation powered by partnership

As the primary technology partner, Cisco provides the digital foundation within the Reactivation Care Centre to enhance patient care and enable clinicians to focus on what matters most: patients. The centre is equipped with an integrated suite of secure, digital tools to optimize communication, safety, and patient support. This smart technology also securely harnesses data for AI and analytics that can be used to improve care, operations and experiences within the centre. Key solutions include:

Webex Boards & Room Navigators: Real-time collaboration tools connecting care teams, patients, and families.

Real-time collaboration tools connecting care teams, patients, and families. Cisco Spaces & Kontakt.io Badges: Location-based services that monitor patient flow, improve safety, and support contact tracing.

Location-based services that monitor patient flow, improve safety, and support contact tracing. Corsano Cardio Bands: Wearable devices that track mobility and vital signs, offering real-time insights into recovery progress.

Wearable devices that track mobility and vital signs, offering real-time insights into recovery progress. Seamless Data Integration: All technology is securely connected to PRHC's custom-built data platform, Peregrine, enabling clinicians to make informed, personalized decisions.

The project is made possible by Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program, which helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation by providing technology, expertise, and partnerships where it can have the most impact.

A model for transitional care across Canada

The Reactivation Care Centre at PRHC represents a scalable blueprint for transitional care across the country. By combining clinical expertise with digital innovation, PRHC and Cisco are demonstrating how health systems can evolve to meet the complex and diverse needs of patients leaving acute care.

"At PRHC, we've set a bold vision for ourselves, including a strategic commitment to transform data, analytics and technology to support people today and into the future," said Evan Lyons, PRHC's VP, Digital & Information Services and Chief Information Officer. "As demand continues to grow in our region and across the healthcare system, investments in innovative digital solutions to support the patient journey will be critical as we continue striving to provide the best possible care and support, and to carve out a spot for PRHC amongst some of the best and most forward-thinking hospitals across the country."

Together, Cisco and PRHC are showing that the future of patient-centred recovery lies in forward-thinking partnerships that deliver compassionate, connected, and technology-enabled care.

Centre made possible by support from generous donors through the PRHC Foundation

"It's because of our community's generous support of the $60 million Campaign for PRHC that the Foundation can respond quickly to PRHC's most urgent needs – such as the Reactivation Care Centre – as they arise," says Lesley Heighway, President & CEO of the PRHC Foundation. "Community donations made it possible to fund $400,000 in vital infrastructure for the reactivation unit, including patient beds, vital signs monitors, and specialized wheelchairs, to help patients return home after hospital care. This is a great example of the power of philanthropy in our community. Thank you, donors."

About Cisco's CDA Program

Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration program is a global initiative that partners with governments, industry, and academia to accelerate national digital priorities. In Canada, CDA is helping advance innovations in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more — bridging the gap between public need and technological potential.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry-leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC)

PRHC is the region's largest employer, with more than 3,100 staff, 450 physicians with privileges and a core group of 250 volunteers delivering acute healthcare to a rapidly growing population of more than 300,000 in Peterborough and the surrounding communities, including the First Nations of Curve Lake, Alderville and Hiawatha. Last year, PRHC released its 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, which highlights our commitment to provide timely and excellent care and to transform data, analytics and technology to support people today and into the future. Learn more about PRHC's strategic plan here .

