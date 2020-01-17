Cirque Hors Piste presents Cirkaskina - The first National Social Circus Gathering

The circus as a tool for social transformation with marginalized youth

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - From January 17 to 19, 2020, Cirque Hors Piste presents Cirkaskina - the National Social Circus gathering. It is in a spirit of openness that 150 young people from 17 communities across Canada from Nunavik to Vancouver will gather in Montreal for this historic event. In addition to highlighting the circus arts as a tool for social transformation, the event will enable young people in precarious situations to exchange ideas, share knowledge, build links, and take advantage of privileged spaces to express oneself.

"We believe that marginalized or at-risk youth should be able to contribute fully to their community and enrich it with their creativity and resilience. We want to build a society that allows all these young people to flourish as full citizens, and circus is a great tool that allows us to do it, "said Karine Lavoie Director of Circus Hors Piste . "The circus is a great intervention tool that allows young people to flourish and find their place in society."

Show at Tohu, January 17, 2020 – The general public is invited to discover the impacts of social circus, a pioneering approach that is used in a diversity of communities across Canada. On the evening of January 17th, 150 youth will perform a unique collective creation: Cirkaskina.

Visit the event page on Tohu website for more information.

Scientific symposium - Social circus under the magnifying glass - Before the public evening, the day of January 17 will be dedicated to communications and scholarly presentations. Sponsored by the Montreal Working Group on Circus Research, Concordia University, Jacinthe Rivard of Université de Montréal, and Cirque Hors Piste, this space will be an opportunity to discuss ongoing research about current practices and prospects for the renewal of social circus. More infos

The impacts of this social intervention method are significant for many groups, such as youth at risk of homelessness, or in detention centers or women who are victims of violence. Learning circus techniques allows these people to increase their confidence in themselves and others, to acquire social skills and a citizen spirit in addition to expressing their creativity. The circus medium helps develop fundamental social values such as mutual aid, empathy, sense of belonging and listening. With expertise developed and documented over the last 20 years, the social circus community has grown significantly, now numbering 500 organizations worldwide, including 30 in Canada.

Cirkaskina will bring together a wide diversity of young people, while highlighting the important impact potential of this first meeting. In addition, this event promotes community and artistic partnership as a vector for social development.

Precious partnerships - Circus Hors Piste is pleased to be able to count on the support of several influential circus organizations: Tohu, Caserne 18-30, 7 Doigts de la main, Cirque du Soleil, En Piste and 16 local partners from all over in Canada. In addition, this initiative is made possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada under the Canada Service Corps program, the Government of Quebec under the Secrétariat à la jeunesse, the City of Montreal as part of the agreement on the Cultural Development of Montreal, the Fondation du Grand Montreal and the Conseil des Arts de Montréal.

Cities and local partners participating:

Montreal: Centre Père Sablon, CIUSSS du Centre- Nunavik: Kativik regional government- Cirqiniq Sud-de-l'île-de-Montréal, École de cirque de Halifax: Halifax Circus Verdun Vancouver: Vancouver circus school Québec: Centre Jacques-Cartier Toronto: Socirq Baie St-Paul: Forum Jeunesse de Charlevoix St-John's Newfoundland: Iginite Circus Wemontaci et Manawan : Conseil de la nation Sherbrooke: Coalition Sherbrookoise pour le Atikamekw travail de rue Nunavut: ArtCirq Calgary: Green Fools

About Cirque Hors Piste

Cirque Hors Piste is a Montreal-based social circus organization, that uses circus arts to propose an alternative path to personal development to marginalized or at-risk youth as part of the global movement of arts for social change. For the past 22 years, CHP, an advocate of collaborative work, has built its foundation on inter-organizational partnerships. The organization focuses its interventions on improving the individual well-being of participants and the collective well-being of communities.

