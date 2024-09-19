Highlight Significant Achievements and Strategic Objectives in CIRO's second year

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) has released its Annual Report for 2023-2024, alongside the inaugural Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) Annual Report, marking a year of substantial progress and strategic initiatives.

"This past year, we have made significant strides to ensure that our services are efficient, cost-effective, and responsive to the needs of Canadian investors," said Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, CIRO. "From our regulatory innovations to our investor-centric initiatives, we are dedicated to creating an environment where investors feel protected and informed. We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation in the years to come."

The release of the inaugural IAP Annual Report underscores CIRO's ongoing commitment to elevating the voice of investors within CIRO.

"The inaugural year of the IAP was a busy and fulfilling year of engagement and consultation," added Kriegler. "I want to thank the IAP Members for their time and effort as we launched this important new advisory panel and for the thoughtful advice they provided to CIRO from the perspective of investors."

Key Highlights from the CIRO Annual Report:

Introduced a three-year Strategic Plan outlining its vision to be an agile, trusted regulator and its mission to promote healthy capital markets through fair and effective regulation.

Focused on regulatory evolution to deliver efficient, cost-effective services and increasing access to advice tailored to investors' evolving needs.

The Office of the Investor published a Blueprint for action, conducted the first Investor Survey, and initiated a successful awareness campaign.

Harmonized sanction guidelines and adopted new policy statements to support consistent and effective regulation.

Developed regulatory frameworks for crypto asset platforms and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and enhanced cross-asset surveillance capabilities.

Key Highlights from the IAP Annual Report:

Provided CIRO with direction on its strategic plan, highlighting investor education, complaint handling and investor redress, advisor proficiency, and crypto asset trading as key topics.

asset trading as key topics. Offered valuable input on CIRO's Office of the Investor Blueprint, which focuses on issues such as fraud , scams, complaint handling, and the financial challenges facing Canadians.

, scams, complaint handling, and the financial challenges facing Canadians. Engaged in discussions with other stakeholders and investor advocates to understand their priorities and initiatives.

For more details, read the full 2023-2024 CIRO Annual Report and the inaugural IAP Annual Report on ciro.ca.

