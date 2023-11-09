TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Miranda Sirri Che (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on October 10, 2023 before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Saskatchewan District Hearing Committee of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated August 2, 2023 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of CIRO and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

(a) The Respondent is prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of 3 months, commencing on the date that this settlement agreement is accepted by a Hearing Panel, pursuant to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 7.4.1.1(e);

(b) a fine in the amount of $14,000 ("Fine");

(c) costs in the amount of $5,000 ("Costs");

(d) payment by the Respondent of the Fine and Costs shall be made to and received by the Corporation in certified funds as follows;

i) $5,000 (Costs) upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;

ii) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the first month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

iii) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the second month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

iv) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the third month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

v) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the fourth month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

vi) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the fifth month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

vii) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the sixth month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

viii) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the seventh month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

ix) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the eighth month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

x) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the ninth month following the date of the Settlement Agreement;

xi) $1,300 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the tenth month following the date of the Settlement Agreement; and

xii) $1,000 (Fine) on or before the last business day of the eleventh month following the date of the Settlement Agreement.

(e) if the Respondent fails to make any of the payments described above in subparagraph (d), then any outstanding balance of the Fine and Costs shall become immediately due and payable to the CIRO; and

(f) the Respondent shall in the future comply with Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1;

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

Between January 15, 2021 and March 11, 2021 , the Respondent signed the signatures of six clients on 8 account forms and submitted the account forms to the Dealer Member for processing, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rule 2.1.1).

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan area.

