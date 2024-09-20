TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors. Rhonda Goldberg has been elected for a two-year term as an industry director. Janet Woodruff has also been re-elected for a one-year term as an independent director.

Rhonda Goldberg joins the CIRO board with deep knowledge of the securities regulatory environment and the asset and wealth management industry. With experience in both public and private sectors, Rhonda's insights will be crucial for CIRO. She serves as General Counsel and member of the IGM Financial Inc. executive team and currently serves on the board of Wealthsimple. She has held key roles at the Ontario Securities Commission and served on the board of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).

Janet Woodruff brings strong expertise in governance, finance, and human resources to the CIRO board. With a strong background in regulated industries and experience as a former board member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), Janet is a valuable addition. She currently serves on the boards of Ballard Power Systems, Keyera Corporation, and Altus Group Limited, and has held leadership roles at BC Hydro and British Columbia Transmission Corporation.

"We are pleased to welcome Rhonda and Janet to CIRO's Board of Directors," said Tim Hodgson, Chair, CIRO Board of Directors. "Their collective expertise in governance, regulation, and innovation will play a critical role in guiding our organization as we continue to adapt and lead in the ever-changing financial regulatory landscape."

"We are confident that Rhonda and Janet's valuable perspectives will be an asset to CIRO's board," said Andrew J. Kriegler, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIRO. "Their contributions will be vital as we continue our uphold our commitment to investor protection while providing efficient and consistent regulation in Canada's capital markets."

Learn more about CIRO's Board of Directors.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

