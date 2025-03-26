TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is pleased to announce that the Board has unanimously appointed Miranda Hubbs, as the new Chair of the Board.

"I am honoured to be appointed to this important role and look forward to collaborating with our talented team and stakeholders to further strengthen investor confidence and uphold a strong, resilient financial system," said Hubbs.

Hubbs is a corporate director and former investment industry executive and has served on CIRO's Board, as an Independent Director, since 2023, including as Chair of its Governance Committee. She currently serves on the boards of Nutrien, Imperial Oil, PSP investments and is Board Chair of the Canadian Red Cross. Prior to her retirement in 2011, Hubbs was Executive Vice President and Managing Director of McLean Budden. Hubbs holds a Bachelor of Science from Western University and a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University. She is a CFA Charterholder.

"I want to congratulate Miranda on her appointment. Her extensive board experience and deep knowledge of our organization's priorities will be a tremendous asset as CIRO continues to build on its strong foundation. I look forward to working with her as we advance our public interest mandate and enhance efficiency in the regulatory framework to better serve investors and the industry," said Andrew Kriegler, Chief Executive Officer of CIRO.

Hubbs' appointment as Board Chair is effective immediately.

