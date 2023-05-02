CIRCLE K LAUNCHES FIRST 'FROSTER FOR A YEAR' CONTEST

LAVAL, QC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Heading into the summer season, Circle K, the global convenience and mobility retailer, is hosting its first 'Froster for a Year' contest in Ontario and Western Canada. From May 2 - May 29, with the purchase of a Froster, you will be entered into a contest to win 'Froster for a Year' at participating locations.

"This is the first time we are offering our Froster for a Year contest and we are excited about launching this pilot in many provinces in Canada," said Liseanne Gallagher-McDonald, Director of Marketing, Circle K Canada. "As the weather starts to get warmer, we are inviting customers to stop by one of our locations and enjoy one of our many flavours and enter to win."

Entering the contest is easy, and prizing will be awarded every week during the month of May. Once a customer purchases a Froster, they will receive a scratch card with a QR code. They then scratch the card to unlock a unique code and enter it at the provided URL, on the card. More details about the contest in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories can be found here and here for Ontario.

Circle K is inviting customers to stop by one of the 966 participating locations across Ontario and Western Canada. To find the closest participating location see our Store Locator on www.circlek.com.

