Circle K becomes Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren SP Indy Car team for the highly anticipated return of the 2022 Indy Toronto

The Circle K brand will be showcased on the Arrow McLaren SP cars and garage during the 2022 edition of the Indy Toronto

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Circle K is proud to partner with McLaren Racing's Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team during the highly anticipated return of the 2022 Indy Toronto. The race will take place from July 15th to July 17th.

"We are proud to see that our relationship with McLaren is expanding into more world-class global mobility events, first with the Canadian Grand Prix, and now the Honda Toronto Indy which promotes innovation in mobility and performance. ʺ says Melissa Lessard, Head of Marketing for North America at Couche-Tard.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard"). Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,000 stores, of which approximately 10,700 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/

About Arrow McLaren SP

Arrow McLaren SP represents three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, McLaren Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – who joined forces at the end of 2019 in a strategic partnership with a clear aim: to compete for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the Indianapolis 500.



Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward; and the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The team also fielded Juan Pablo Montoya in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP and online at www.arrowmclarensp.com.

