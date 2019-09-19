CIRA invites federal parties to adopt its vision for the future of Canada's internet

OTTAWA, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - As internet-related issues have emerged as a major theme in the 2019 Canadian federal election, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has put forward its vision for the future of Canada's internet.

CIRA, the national not-for-profit best known for operating the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians, has outlined three core principles it believes candidates and federal parties should embrace to ensure that Canada's internet thrives for decades to come.

The future of Canada's internet must be:

Open: The internet must be democratic, innovative and competitive allowing Canadian businesses, ideas and individuals to thrive.

Trusted: We must reestablish trust in the internet by ensuring it is private, safe and secure so it can continue to serve as a platform for our economy and society.

People-centered: At its core, the internet must be a network of people. It must embrace transparency, accessibility and education in order to ensure every Canadian can participate meaningfully.

To read the entire document please visit: cira.ca/internet-vision.

CIRA's Vision for the Future of Canada's Internet has been endorsed by the following organizations:

TekSavvy

Cybera

Digital Justice Lab

OpenMedia

Internet Society

Internet Society Canada Chapter

Beauceron Security

Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity (UNB)

Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC)

Youth IGF Canada

Canadian Civil Liberties Association

BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Association

CIRA calls on governments at all levels, political parties of any affiliation, and leaders of all stripes to embrace an open, trusted and people-centered internet as the key to Canada's future health, prosperity and democracy.

Executive quotes

"We believe strongly that the future of the internet and the future of Canada are inextricably linked. We believe that the internet is an overwhelming force for good in the world, and with the right vision, Canada can become a global leader in its resurgence. We invite all parties and candidates to embrace our principles and help build an open, trusted, and people-centered internet for Canada."

– Byron Holland, president & CEO, CIRA

"Internet openness is about empowering users to collaborate and explore creativity, opportunity, and new business models without the approval of established gatekeepers. The internet is for everyone, and openness is the foundation that supports it."

– Franca Palazzo, executive director, Internet Society - Canada Chapter

"The internet is built on trust, and core to that trust is security. The federal government has a key role to play—along with the private sector—in keeping Canada's internet safe, secure, and private."

– David Shipley, chief executive officer, Beauceron Security

"This election is a huge opportunity to create a level playing field in Canada's telecommunications sector. Every single day, we hear from customers who want more choices to stay connected – consumers want high quality internet for a competitive price. By embracing CIRA's principles, future policy-makers can make sure that Canadians can benefit from a competitive, fair telecommunications landscape that enables businesses of all size to compete and innovate."

– Janet Lo, vice-president, privacy & consumer legal affairs, TekSavvy

"Canada's internet is at a crossroads. The decisions of our next policy-makers on issues like privacy, access, and free expression online will dramatically shape our digital future. CIRA's principles for a free and open internet put forward a positive vision of what that future could be, which should be supported by candidates from across the political spectrum."

– Laura Tribe, executive director, OpenMedia

On September 25th, CIRA will host a panel discussion about what this election cycle will mean for internet and digital policy issues at its annual Canadians Connected annual general meeting.

More information is available here: https://cira.ca/about-cira/board-and-governance/canadians-connected-2019

About the Canadian Internet Registration Authority

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as D-Zone DNS Firewall—that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions.

