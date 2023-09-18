The Client Builder tool optimizes advisor productivity and enhances client experience for Credit Union wealth clients.

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Aviso, one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, announced that Ray Hori, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, has been recognized by CIO Awards Canada for his team's work on Client Builder, a tool designed to empower investors by streamlining the digital onboarding process. It helps optimize advisor productivity by reducing time spent on administrative tasks, freeing advisors to focus on delivering high-quality financial advice to all clients.

"The Client Builder project stands as a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional client experience, affirming our standing as a pioneer in the financial advisory landscape," shared Hori. "The tool's benefits are reflected not only in its positive impact on our advisors' productivity but also in the enhanced service quality experienced by our Credit Union wealth clients."

Since its implementation, the tool has had a compelling impact on the account opening process, reducing the need for multiple client meetings to set up accounts, improving conversion rates and saving advisors an average of 17 minutes per application.

The CIO Awards Canada celebrates Canadian organizations and the teams that use technology optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award ceremony will occur on November 16, 2023, at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, with over $110 billion in total assets under administration and management. Our vision is to be the provider our clients choose by delivering a one-stop shop of proven wealth products, services and know-how. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of independent financial organizations. Our integrated wealth management solutions and expertise support holistic advice, and give our partners an edge in a competitive industry: we help them keep pace with evolving technology, investor expectations, and regulatory requirements. Our investment dealer and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, specializes in responsible investing. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. (including Credential Securities, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Qtrade Advisor and Aviso Correspondent Partners), Credential Asset Management Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc., Credential Financial Strategies Inc., and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

