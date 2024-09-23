Cineplex Will Appeal Competition Tribunal Decision

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, issued the following statement in response to the news released by the Competition Tribunal:

"Enhancing our guest experience is at the forefront of what we do and our commitment to Canadian consumers has always been about choice. The online booking fee is an optional, value-added service. It provides moviegoers with the confidence of knowing they have a ticket and an exact seat location before they arrive at a theatre. The fee is presented on our website and app in a clear and prominent manner.

We are shocked and disagree with the decision and will appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal including the $39 million administrative monetary penalty. To clarify, this ruling has no impact on the continuation of offering this value-added service to consumers. We believe our guests make informed purchase decisions and remain confident our online booking fee is presented in a way that fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law."

