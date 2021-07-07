Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood Opens Today in Burnaby!

Exclusive to Cineplex, VIP Cinemas is a refined adults-only entertainment choice for movie lovers across Canada. Guests can indulge in traditional concessions, including Cineplex's famous popcorn, or choose from an expanded food and beverage menu that features fresh salads and bowls, savoury burgers and poutine, delicious desserts and a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wines and premium craft beers – all delivered right to their luxury recliners. The VIP Cinemas also features a licensed lounge, where guests can kick back and relax before and after their movie.

"We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience and can't wait to safely welcome them back to our newest VIP Cinemas location in Burnaby, B.C. As we continue to introduce new and refined entertainment choices for movie-lovers across Canada, Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood is the perfect place for guests to escape in a unique and luxurious setting, while enjoying the big screen and big sound that we've all been missing for so long," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Cineplex and have The Amazing Brentwood be home to their new VIP Cinemas as well as The Rec Room. This combination will truly solidify The Amazing Brentwood as the signature entertainment destination in Metro Vancouver," said Graeme Johnson, Executive Vice President, Shape Properties.

As part of opening, Cineplex will be showing the highly anticipated new release F9: The Fast Saga, and Black Widow opening July 9. Tickets and showtimes are available at the theatre and at Cineplex.com.

The 20,700 square foot Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood features five VIP auditoriums and is situated directly above the newly opened location of The Rec Room Brentwood, anchoring Phase One of The Amazing Brentwood redevelopment. Both the VIP Cinemas and The Rec Room will face onto a one-acre events plaza, which is the signature area of this master planned development. One of the most significant projects in North America, The Amazing Brentwood centre is located at the corner of Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby, B.C.

Movie-goers will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen with VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to our guests' safe escape, these protocols include reserved seating, enhanced cleaning, and safety signage throughout the facility. Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood is open at a reduced capacity of 50 guests or 50% capacity per auditorium, whichever is greater.

With this opening, Cineplex operates VIP Cinemas in 24 locations across Canada, including four others in British Columbia: Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP; Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP; Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP, and Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP. Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood is only the second standalone VIP theatre in Canada, with the first being Cineplex VIP Cinemas Don Mills in Ontario.

Cineplex operates 161 theatres across Canada, including 25 theatres in British Columbia. For further information and to learn more about all the health and safety measures being put in place, as well as all the features Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood has to offer, head to Cineplex.com.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

