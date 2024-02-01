Cineplex to Offer $5 Movie Tickets and $5 Popcorn on Tuesdays this February

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX:CGX) - Going to the movies just got cheaper this month at Cineplex theatres nationwide. Every Tuesday for the month of February 2024, Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, will be offering general admission movie tickets and a small bag of popcorn for $5 each, plus tax.

Nostalgia and movies go hand in hand. From the resurgence of the 2000s era romantic comedies to re-imagining iconic films such as Mean Girls, Cineplex is joining in on the fun. The last time movies tickets in Canada cost $5 was 25 years ago, just before the new millennium!

"We're taking Tuesday pricing back to the late nineties when Canadians were running to see iconic movies like Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, The Sixth Sense, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Toy Story 2 and The Matrix," said Sara Moore, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. "As the country's top entertainment destination, we are delighted to give Canadians more reasons to come in from the cold to experience movie magic with friends and family this February."

General admission movie tickets for Tuesday showtimes will be $5, plus tax. Tickets purchased online will be subject to an online booking fee up to $1.50 per ticket, plus tax. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply. This offer is not valid for non-feature film and Event Cinema presentations. All Scene+ members will continue to receive an additional 10 per cent off the ticket price for their Tuesday ticket purchase. A movie isn't complete without popcorn, so Cineplex is also offering a small bag of its famous popcorn for $5, plus tax, each Tuesday in February.

The popcorn offer is not valid for Uber Eats or SkipTheDishes orders, or purchases made through Cineplex mobile ordering.

Celebrate $5 Movie Tuesdays with friends, family, a date, or solo all month long. Visit Cineplex.com to learn more or follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like on Facebook (@Cineplex).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions. Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations: Cineplex, [email protected]; PRAXIS, [email protected]