Cineplex's $5 Summer Wrap Up: Your Ticket to Savings and Movie Memories

$5 General Admission Movie Tickets and $5 Small Popcorns – August 30 & August 31

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Now's the perfect time to catch the summer blockbuster you may have missed, rewatch a recent favourite for a second (or third or fourth) time or discover something new with Cineplex's $5 Weekend! This Saturday and Sunday, August 30 and August 31, general admission movie tickets and small bags of popcorn are just $5 each, plus tax. Online general admission ticket purchases are priced up to $6.50 each, plus tax, which includes an online booking fee of up to $1.50.

Curious to experience the movies in a new way? No better time to upgrade to Cineplex's premium experiences like VIP or UltraAVX, with the payment of an additional surcharge per ticket, to enhance your movie-going experience.

Sign up to save more! Join Scene+ for free to earn points on every purchase, enjoy a reduced online booking fee of $1.00 and save an additional 10 per cent off Tuesday tickets. Redeem points for movies at Cineplex, delicious snacks, or gaming and dining at The Rec Room and Playdium. For more information visit cineplex.com/global/scene.

Since feel-good savings can do good too, a portion of $5 Weekend proceeds will benefit the Canadian Picture Pioneers (CPP). Since 1940, the CPP, a unique charitable organization, has provided financial assistance and educational support to members of Canada's motion picture industry.

For more information on $5 Weekend and to purchase tickets, visit www.cineplex.com/5. Tickets available starting Wednesday, August 27.

Make sure to follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like it on Facebook (@Cineplex).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

Media Relations: Cineplex. [email protected]