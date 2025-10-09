Cineplex Reports September Box Office Results

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $37.7 million for September 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office (i) 2025 Box Office (i) 2025 as a Percentage of 2024 July $72,468 $72,722 100 % August $67,198 $49,087 73 % September $35,218 $37,669 107 % Q3 to date $174,884 $159,478 91 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

September delivered a series of franchise milestones at the box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites led the month with a powerful $84 million debut, marking the third-largest opening for any horror film in history and becoming the highest grossing title in The Conjuring franchise. The film delivered a standout performance, driven by strong demand across premium experiences that drove almost 60% of the film's box office at Cineplex. Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, the fourth installment in the globally celebrated anime series, is now the highest grossing entry in the franchise and holds the title of second highest grossing foreign-language film of all time at the domestic box office and in Cineplex history. These results underscore the demand for alternative content and reinforce Cineplex's commitment to delivering diverse films to Canadian audiences.

"Outside a tough comparative last August, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Q3 box office performed well compared to the prior year, and we're proud to continue bringing diverse and culturally significant content to audiences across Canada." said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "The success of Taylor Swift, The Official Release Party of A Showgirl this past weekend, marked a dynamic start to what is shaping up to be a strong fourth quarter as we remain focused on delivering memorable experiences to audiences across Canada."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

