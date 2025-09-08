Cineplex Reports August Box Office Results

August Box Office Delivers with Surprise Hits and Historic Franchise Milestones

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $49.1 million for August 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office (i) 2025 Box Office (i) 2025 as a Percentage of

2024 July $72,468 $72,722 100 % August $67,198 $49,087 73 % Q3 to date $139,666 $121,809 87 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

Box office momentum remains positive, with revenues over the last five months reaching 87% of 2019 and 111% of 2024 levels. August 2025 brought solid results highlighted by standout performances and audience enthusiasm across genres. Leading the month was the breakout success of Weapons, which has now topped the domestic box office for four consecutive weeks, becoming the only film of the year to achieve that distinction. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which opened at the end of July, quickly surged past franchise benchmarks to become the highest-grossing Fantastic Four film of all time, reaching the milestone in just two weeks. These results are especially notable given the tough year-over-year comparison to the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

Cineplex is seeing continued audience demand for international content, supported by strategic, personalized marketing which is directly connecting communities to culturally relevant content. Chal Mera Putt 4 delivered exceptional results, with Cineplex accounting for 79.4% of its domestic box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films in the company's history.

The remainder of 2025 promises a strong finish for the box office, beginning with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in September, which has generated the highest pre-sales of 2025 so far. Among the highly anticipated titles still to come are Tron: Ares, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash; each poised to draw wide audiences and deliver strong theatrical results in the fourth quarter due to their compelling storytelling and franchise appeal. These films are also well suited to Cineplex's premium experiences, which continue to attract moviegoers seeking elevated, immersive entertainment. With this diverse and high-profile slate, Cineplex is well-positioned to carry its momentum through to the end of the year.

