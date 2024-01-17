This Friday, Scene+ Members Treated to a Free Bag of Popcorn in Theatres and with All Food Delivery Orders Through SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats

Cineplex Guests Enjoyed 15 Per Cent More Popcorn in 2023 than the Year Prior, with Locations Popping an Astounding 34 Billion Kernels

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Popcorn is taking centre stage across Cineplex theatres this Friday, January 19 for National Popcorn Day. With a whopping 34 billion kernels popped in 2023, Cineplex is celebrating the holiday by giving away a FREE bag of its famous popcorn to movie-lovers and spotlighting all the delicious ways this iconic snack enhances the cinematic experience – whether it's date night, flying solo, or spending time with family or friends.

Cineplex Rolls Out the Red Carpet with FREE Popcorn on January 19 for National Popcorn Day (CNW Group/Cineplex)

"We know popcorn is the real star when it comes to making memories at the movies," said Sara Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. "Every National Popcorn Day, it's become our tradition to put the spotlight on our fresh and delicious buttery popcorn and show that with endless flavour combinations, popcorn creates shareable moments of delight at Cineplex no matter who you're with or what you're watching."

Scene+ members who purchase a ticket to enjoy a movie in-theatre on January 19 can visit concessions and scan their membership card to receive a free small bag of Cineplex's famous popcorn. Guests can customize their popcorn by buying add-ons to enjoy it with butter, shaken with seasoning, or mixed with sweet treats. No matter how they choose to indulge, popcorn sparks joy, nostalgia, and pure delight.

For guests who can't make it to the theatre, Cineplex is offering a bonus bag of popcorn for all SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats food orders on National Popcorn Day, delivered right to their door. To claim a free popcorn, they simply download or open the SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats app, search 'Cineplex' and order their favourite Cineplex snacks. A small bag of popcorn will automatically be added to their order. Learn more about this exclusive offer here.

As the country's top movie destination, Cineplex is excited to help movie-lovers continue to make memories at the theatre and give popcorn the starring role it deserves on this delicious day. Cineplex popped 34 billion kernels in 2023 to satisfy Canadians' insatiable demand for our iconic movie snack, a 15 per cent increase over the year prior. While butter took the lead as the most popular add-on choice of Cineplex guests in 2023 with over 6.5 million popcorns being topped with real butter, movie-lovers also indulged in seasoning flavours. Top choices included Dill Pickle, White Cheddar and Ketchup.

However you celebrate and indulge in popcorn on January 19, Cineplex invites Canadians to share their popcorn love on social media using #NationalPopcornDay, as well as on Cineplex's social channels on Facebook ( @Cineplex ), X formerly known as Twitter ( @CineplexMovies ) and Instagram ( @CineplexMovies ).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

