Cineplex Responds to Meritless Competition Bureau News Release and Legal Action

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, issued the following statement in response to the news release by the Competition Bureau:

"We are disappointed by the statements made by the Competition Bureau today before the matter has been reviewed and decided upon by the Tribunal. Our online booking fee is not misleading and fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law. There is no merit to the Bureau's allegation.

We have been working with the Bureau, since late 2022, in an open and transparent manner. Our online booking fee is entirely optional and provides the convenience of advance seat selection. All of this information is clearly stated on our website. Unlike other ticketed venues where such fees may exist, Cineplex's guests can buy their tickets at their local theatre without paying this modest fee.

We will seek an early determination and expect this suit to be dismissed quickly as it has no merit."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: [email protected]