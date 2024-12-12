Cineplex Reports November Box Office Results

Cineplex Achieves its Second-Busiest Weekend of 2024 Over the U.S. Thanksgiving Weekend

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $48.9 million for November 2024, representing 141% of November 2023 and 94% of 2019. Premium experiences accounted for 42.0% of the November box office compared to 36.7% in November 2023.

November brought the side-by-side theatrical releases of Gladiator II and Wicked, encouraging moviegoers to experience the much anticipated 'Glicked' weekend. Wicked's opening weekend earned $112.5 million, shattering records for films based on Broadway musicals.

The long-awaited Moana 2 created waves generating a staggering $139.7 million in its opening three-day weekend, breaking the record for the highest U.S. Thanksgiving three-day weekend of all time. It also broke the record for the highest five-day opening of all time at $225.4 million.

Movie-goers continued to enhance their viewing experience with 70.5% of Wicked's box office revenue, 59.8% of Moana 2's box office revenue and 46.2% of Gladiator II's box office revenue resulting from premium formats such as 3D, D-BOX, IMAX, ScreenX, VIP and UltraAVX.

The continued popularity of international programming accounted for 11.8% of Cineplex's November box office revenue, outperforming North American peers at 3.8%. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Hello, Love, Again were part of the Company's top ten films for November, with Hello, Love, Again becoming the highest-grossing Filipino language film in Cineplex history.

"The record-breaking trio of Gladiator II, Wicked and Moana 2 brought diverse genres and compelling content to theatres, giving movie-goers even more reasons to head to their local theatre," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "This wide selection of content solidifies movie-going as a shared experience, bringing people together for these special cinematic moments. As these titles extend into the holiday season, we're ending the year on a high note by also adding The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Kraven the Hunter, Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu."

Period 2019 Box

Office 2023 Box Office 2024 Box Office 2024 as a Percentage

of 2019 2024 as a

Percentage of 2023 October $54,528 $37,354 $34,031 62 % 91 % November $52,314 $34,640 $48,918 94 % 141 % Total $106,842 $71,994 $82,950 78 % 115 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.



