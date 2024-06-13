Cineplex Reports May 2024 Box Office Results

Deadpool & Wolverine Hits $1 Million Pre-Sales Milestone

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $33.9 million for May 2024, representing 71% of the same month in 2023. Year-to-date, Cineplex continues to outperform the North American box office relative to 2019 by 4.76%.

Leading the box office in May were Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Fall Guy, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and IF, accounting for 59% of the month's box office revenue. Cineplex's guests continue to choose a more elevated movie-going experience with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes generating 55.9% of box office revenues from premium experiences and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, generating 77.6% from premium experiences.

Cineplex continued to deliver strong performance from its content broadening strategy with international content accounting for 7.9% of the May 2024 box office, compared to its North American peers at 1.7%. The top three international films for the month were Shinda Shinda No Papa, Je Jatt Vigarh Gya and Shayar.

"Looking ahead, the summer box office is starting to warm up with Deadpool & Wolverine reaching $1 million in pre-sales at Cineplex, in advance of its July 26th opening, outperforming Deadpool and Deadpool 2's pre-sales," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "There is something for everyone with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Despicable Me 4, Twisters and Alien: Romulus. With the remnants of the strikes behind us, we look to a stronger box office for the second half of 2024."

Percentage of 2023 January $52,034 $45,743 $37,620 72 % 82 % February $41,892 $36,950 $28,222 67 % 76 % March $62,571 $40,644 $59,219 95 % 146 % Q1 Total $156,496 $123,338 $125,061 80 % 101 % April $63,759 $61,278 $29,183 46 % 48 % May $68,698 $47,514 $33,936 49 % 71 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

